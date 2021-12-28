© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Killer Lymphocytes in the Covid Vax Victims
Follow
3
Share
Report
281 views • December 28, 2021
German professor of pathology Arne Burkhardt has conducted post mortem investigations of Covid Vax victims and found auto-immune attack reactions leading to self destruction. Ninety percent of the deceased aged 28 to 90, men and women, had the same pathological findings, proving that the covid "vaccines" had killed them. No connection to the vax was mentioned by any authorities.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.