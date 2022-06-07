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Tactaload - Interview with Vanessa and Mike
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30 views • June 07, 2022
At the Houston 2022 NRA convention, 2A for Today’s Zoe Warren watches as Vanessa demonstrates how to use the TactaLoad FLASH-5 gunstock, which holds five additional rounds for pump-action shotguns.
Mike Lavergne, founder and CEO of TactaLoad, explains more about how the FLASH-5 is produced, emphasizing that it is made in America and has a lifetime warranty.
Mike Lavergne, founder and CEO of TactaLoad, explains more about how the FLASH-5 is produced, emphasizing that it is made in America and has a lifetime warranty.
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