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MUSIC CITY MARCHES!
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66 views • October 29, 2020
MUSIC CITY MARCHES!
Roger Stone headlines a cast of Freedom-loving speakers, with Ty & Charlene Bollinger, to stand unified against tyranny tomorrow, Oct. 30th, at the “Health Freedom Nashville Fest” on the steps of the State Capitol Building in Nashville. It’s time to let your presence be known and use your American right to assemble for this nonpartisan, peaceful protest before it’s too late.
#HealthFreedomNashville #PeacefulProtest #RogerStone
Roger Stone headlines a cast of Freedom-loving speakers, with Ty & Charlene Bollinger, to stand unified against tyranny tomorrow, Oct. 30th, at the “Health Freedom Nashville Fest” on the steps of the State Capitol Building in Nashville. It’s time to let your presence be known and use your American right to assemble for this nonpartisan, peaceful protest before it’s too late.
#HealthFreedomNashville #PeacefulProtest #RogerStone
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