Where Joseph Met Satan (Pastor Charles Lawson) Sunday Preaching Jun 4 2023





Joseph Encountered Satan Much of His Life Starting at Home With His Brothers Who Despised Him; in the Pit; on the Slave Market; and in the Dungeon. Satan Is a Spiritual Being Whom God Uses. In the Clutch of Trials, We Can Bury Our Roots Deeper in Him. It is a Battle for Souls, and We Must Support Each Other on the Battlefield.





Pastor Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org





Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/





Contact:

Pastor Charles Lawson

Temple Baptist Church

email: [email protected]

Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org





This is the Good News of the Gospel.





The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Version





1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;





2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.





3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;





4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:





The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Version





9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.





10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.