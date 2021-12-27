A Sitting U.S. Senator Goes and Celebrates the 102nd Anniversary of Communist Party of U.S.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
12/21/2021 Fox News: A sitting United States senator goes and celebrates the 102nd anniversary of the Communist Party in the United States, and has a six figure investment in a real estate development company with links to the Chinese Communist Party.