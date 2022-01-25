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THOMAS RENZ EXPOSES COVID 19 VACCINE TOXIC EFFECTS ON THE BODY TODAY TO SEN RON JOHNSON! 1-24-22
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151 views • January 25, 2022
Thomas Renz on vaccines at Ron Johnson's COVID-19 press conference today
Miscarriages up 300%
Cancer up 300%
Neurological issues up 1000%
Miscarriages up 300%
Cancer up 300%
Neurological issues up 1000%
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