© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Name of Jesus: (Appendix 1b) The Purge of Fire Isaiah 6:6-7 KJV [6] Then flew one of the seraphims unto me, having a live coal in his hand, which he had taken with the tongs from off the altar: [7] and he laid it upon my mouth, and said, Lo, this hath touched thy lips; and thine iniquity is taken away, and thy sin purged. #Trump #Canada #Greenland #Venezuela #Mexico #Cuba #NATO #Bible #Jesus