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Bill Gates Warns Of Smallpox Pandemic Then BANG! Seconds Later Our Worse Nightmare Is Realized!
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346 views • November 18, 2021
Months before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, authoritarian Bill Gates conducted a pandemic exercise, known as Event 201, that just so happened to predict exactly what’s playing out now with the Coronavirus. Now, he is warning that a terrorist could launch a smallpox attack on America and like ‘magic’, or on cue, came a smallpox attack. Coincidence? Planned? All that and more in this report…
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