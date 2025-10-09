Omniwar: Academia Weighs In on the Digital Attack on Humanity – Full Livestream Recording

Exposing the Technocratic Assault: AI Slavery, Surveillance, Biodigital Convergence, and Pathways to Resistance





Join me, Courtenay Turner, as host and MC for the complete recording of the Omniwar Symposium, held on October 4, 2025. This 5.5-hour event, presented by the Study Group on Technology and Power, features in-depth analyses from leading scholars on the escalating threats of technocracy to human autonomy, sovereignty, and societal integrity. From the weaponization of digital technologies in class warfare to the esoteric roots fueling transhumanist agendas, this symposium unpacks the mechanisms of control shaping our world.





Featured Presentations:

➤🇺🇸 Patrick Wood: “Building Empire on the Backs of Digital Slaves” – A historical and contemporary dissection of technocracy’s drive for global domination via AI and blockchain.





➤🇬🇧 David A. Hughes, PhD: “Digital Technologies as Weapons” – An examination of GovTech, agentic states, and cognitive warfare as tools for algorithmic dictatorship.





➤🇸🇪 Jacob Nordangård, PhD: “Externalizing the Agentic AI State: A Spiritual Path Towards Digital Enslavement” – Tracing the fusion of New Age philosophies and transhumanism in the creation of a digital “world brain.”





➤ Google’s “The Selfish Ledger” Interlude: A leaked internal video illustrating Big Tech’s vision of data as an evolutionary tool for behavioral engineering.





➤🇯🇵 Daniel Broudy, PhD: “Born Again: The Convergence of Man and Machine in the Spirit of AI-god” – An eschatological analysis of transhumanism as idolatry, blending prophecy and psycholinguistics.





Followed by a panel discussion on intersections of technocracy, spirituality, and resistance strategies, plus a dynamic Q&A addressing audience queries on solutions, globalist agendas, and nanotechnology.





This recording is essential for anyone seeking to understand and counter the biodigital convergence threatening humanity. Download, share, and discuss—knowledge is our primary defense.





For chapter breakdowns and resources:

Support the speakers:

Recorded October 4, 2025.





©2025 Presented by the Study Group on Technology and Power.