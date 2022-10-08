Feds Have Enough Evidence to Charge Hunter Biden, Is Joe Biden a Goner?

Clay Travis and Buck Sexton break down the latest news around the Biden Crime Family. The Washington Post reports federal agents have sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden with crimes related to taxes and a gun purchase. Will Hunter be charged? Will this be the end of the Biden administration?
