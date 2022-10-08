Create New Account
Feds Have Enough Evidence to Charge Hunter Biden, Is Joe Biden a Goner?
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago |
Clay Travis and Buck Sexton break down the latest news around the Biden Crime Family. The Washington Post reports federal agents have sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden with crimes related to taxes and a gun purchase. Will Hunter be charged? Will this be the end of the Biden administration?

