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#21 Forced Housing in Suburbs - 25 Nightmares That Will Happen if Joe Biden Steals the Election
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19 views • November 01, 2020
#21) Forced low-income housing in suburbs – This program, originally launched under Obama, sought to invade suburban areas of the country with low-income housing in order to nullify the conservative votes of suburbanites. The program will be renewed under Biden / Harris, and it will force the construction of low-income, crime-ridden apartment complexes in suburban neighborhoods as part of an “integration” program that’s really just a vote rigging scheme. The upshot is that White, Middle Class neighborhoods will be forced to house low-income, crime-ridden housing projects that bring drugs, prostitution and violence to the neighborhood. Combined with the “defund the police” initiatives, this would put suburban areas of the country at the mercy of left-leaning criminal gangs and drug lords, which is exactly the way the Democrats want it.
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#forcedhousing #ruinthesuburb #lowincomehousing #25nightmares #nightmare #naturalnews #mikeadams #healthranger #realfreenews #botchedbiden #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #joeidiot #joemoron #joestupid #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #bidendenial #joekamala #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #maskupmetro #omaha #nebraska #omahanebraska #maskupomaha #maskupne #maskupnebraska #covid #covid19 #NECovid19 #Covid19Nebraska #maskmandate #maskupdate #covidhysteria #endlessemergency #covidkaren #nomaskomaha #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #nomasklincoln #savelives #muzzleup #holdyourbreath #maskupchallenge #maskupmetrochallenge #beahero #tyranny #medicaltyranny #nomask #nomasknoentry
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