TUESDAY FEB 14 - FREEDOM FIGHTER RADIO COAST TO COAST

On Thursday Feb 14 2023

IN THIS EPISODE: (We discussed....)





1. If they are willing to poison the chickens to stop them from laying eggs, they are likely poisoning the HUMAN food supply to stop us from having children





2. Two UFOs shot down today over North America… and CNN is openly talking about it… what’s going on?





3. THE PLAN: By this time in 2025, most remaining humans will be bug-eating transgenders connected to a transhumanist super computer





...and many more!