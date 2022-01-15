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Why the Great Reset is the biggest SCAM in HUMAN HISTORY
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51 views • January 15, 2022
Glenn once thought that socialism was the most imminent challenge facing freedom-loving Americans. But socialism actually is a ROUSE. The Great Reset is what faces us and our future today, but it’s a ‘totally different system,' The Heartland Institute’s Justin Haskins explains. And not only is it designed to accumulate huge sums of power and money for a select group of elite, but it may be the biggest scam in human HISTORY...
Glenn and Justin’s new book, ‘The Great Reset: Joe Biden And The Rise Of 21st Century Fascism’ is available to order now: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/The_Great_Reset
Glenn and Justin’s new book, ‘The Great Reset: Joe Biden And The Rise Of 21st Century Fascism’ is available to order now: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/The_Great_Reset
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