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WARNING Propaganda Ahead!
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70 views • March 23, 2021
MSM and governments are ramping up the propaganda as the scam passes a year and the "vaccines" are slowly doing their job of killing and maiming. We need to keep fighting this and exposing them for what is and who they are!
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://twitter.com/conspiracyguy78/status/1370638373325582339?s=09
https://summit.news/2021/03/22/propaganda-dr-fauci-childrens-book-on-the-way/
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-56475807
https://www.theblaze.com/news/wear-mask-in-shower-nbc-news
https://summit.news/2021/03/22/covid-restrictions-to-remain-in-place-for-years-says-public-health-official/
Thumbnail Link:
https://cdn.summit.news/2021/03/210321225955-dr-fauci-book-restricted-exlarge-169.jpg
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://twitter.com/conspiracyguy78/status/1370638373325582339?s=09
https://summit.news/2021/03/22/propaganda-dr-fauci-childrens-book-on-the-way/
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-56475807
https://www.theblaze.com/news/wear-mask-in-shower-nbc-news
https://summit.news/2021/03/22/covid-restrictions-to-remain-in-place-for-years-says-public-health-official/
Thumbnail Link:
https://cdn.summit.news/2021/03/210321225955-dr-fauci-book-restricted-exlarge-169.jpg
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