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Putin speaks against globalism @World Economic Forum DAVOS AGENDA 2021 ''How does This Monopolism serve The Interest of Society and The PPl. "We All Saw What Happened In the US 🇺🇸'' Europe
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252 views • February 07, 2022
Putin speaks against globalism
@World Economic Forum
DAVOS AGENDA 2021
''How does This Monopolism serve The Interest of Society and The PPl.
"We All Saw What Happened In the US 🇺🇸'' Europe UK.
Big Tech, Censoring, Restricting Human Rights .
what kind of democracy is THAT.
@World Economic Forum
DAVOS AGENDA 2021
''How does This Monopolism serve The Interest of Society and The PPl.
"We All Saw What Happened In the US 🇺🇸'' Europe UK.
Big Tech, Censoring, Restricting Human Rights .
what kind of democracy is THAT.
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