🔥MASSIVE🔥 | John Kirby admits that funding for Ukraine “is coming to the end of the rope”.

John Kirby admits that funding for Ukraine “is coming to the end of the rope”.

It appears the US are diverting their funding away from Ukraine, and the Biden regime have quietly accepted that Ukraine is lost cause.

Looks like Israel was the off-ramp they needed.





