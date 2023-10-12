🔥MASSIVE🔥 | John Kirby admits that funding for Ukraine “is coming to the end of the rope”.

Create New Account
John Kirby admits that funding for Ukraine "is coming to the end of the rope".
Clandestine on X/twitter: Looks like Israel was the off-ramp they needed.

It appears the US are diverting their funding away from Ukraine, and the Biden regime have quietly accepted that Ukraine is lost cause.

Looks like Israel was the off-ramp they needed.


@WarClandestine

https://x.com/WarClandestine/status/1712223627259609419?s=20

