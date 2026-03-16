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Mamdani's "Useful Idiots" Attempt to Capture America
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
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March 16, 2026 - Islam is making headway all across America. Muslims are being elected to city councils, mosques announce the call to prayer, and Mayor Mamdani transformed NYC City Hall and Gracie Mansion into Muslim prayer and banquet halls.


It’s part of the Red-Green alliance of Communists and Islamists, and it’s working.


Thanks for watching and praying!


Click here for the full-length video of my interview with Kristi Leigh “I’ve Fallen for Another Conspiracy Theory and I can’t get Up!

https://lindelltv.com/ive-fallen-for-another-conspiracy-theory-and-i-cant-get-up/?channel=4751


Don’t miss this! Epstein, Pizza Gate and QAnon - Lori’s interview with Kristi Leigh

https://lindelltv.com/q-pizzagate-vindicated-they-died-for-this-truth/?channel=4751


Praying Citizen Newsletter: LoriColley.Substack.com

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irancommunismislamnew york citymamdani
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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