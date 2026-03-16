Mamdani's "Useful Idiots" Attempt to Capture America

March 16, 2026 - Islam is making headway all across America. Muslims are being elected to city councils, mosques announce the call to prayer, and Mayor Mamdani transformed NYC City Hall and Gracie Mansion into Muslim prayer and banquet halls.





It’s part of the Red-Green alliance of Communists and Islamists, and it’s working.





Thanks for watching and praying!





Click here for the full-length video of my interview with Kristi Leigh “I’ve Fallen for Another Conspiracy Theory and I can’t get Up!

https://lindelltv.com/ive-fallen-for-another-conspiracy-theory-and-i-cant-get-up/?channel=4751





Don’t miss this! Epstein, Pizza Gate and QAnon - Lori’s interview with Kristi Leigh

https://lindelltv.com/q-pizzagate-vindicated-they-died-for-this-truth/?channel=4751





Praying Citizen Newsletter: LoriColley.Substack.com

To support our Work: Like and Subscribe

Become a paid subscriber to LoriColley.substack.com ($8/Month)



