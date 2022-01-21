Ex-Occultist George Iceman Warns Parents on the Dangers of Witchcraft

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TAKEAWAYS
The true meaning of the words HOLLYWOOD, SPELLING, MEDIA, PARAMOUNT PICTURES, TELEVISION
Celebrating Halloween gives the spiritual realm permission to come into your life
Blatant Satanic symbolism on children’s clothing and in entertainment divulged
The Ouija board is so dangerous even Satanists steer clear
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