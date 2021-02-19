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Understanding Cancer Solution (Part 1) | Dr. Patrick Quillin at The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019
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2315 views • February 19, 2021
Have you ever wondered why we've spent $2 billion on cancer research - and $4 TRILLION on cancer therapy - and still aren't any closer to a cure? Check out this clip from TTAC LIVE! 2019 to hear Dr. Patrick Quillin explain why conventional therapies aren't working... and what you can do differently in the fight against cancer.
Want more? Gain access to all the experts and watch Dr. Quillin's entire presentation here: https://tinyurl.com/live-event-2019-recordings
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About Dr. Patrick Quillin
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Dr. Patrick Quillin is an internationally recognized expert in the area of nutrition and cancer. He has 30 years of experience as a clinical nutritionist, of which 10 years were spent as the Vice President of Nutrition for Cancer Treatment Centers of America where he worked with thousands of cancer patients in a hospital setting.
He has earned his bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees in nutrition and is a registered and licensed dietitian (RD & LD) and Certified Nutrition Specialist (CNS) with the American College of Nutrition.
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About The Truth About Cancer
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
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About TTAC LIVE 2019
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In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: https://tinyurl.com/live-event-2019-recordings
Want more? Gain access to all the experts and watch Dr. Quillin's entire presentation here: https://tinyurl.com/live-event-2019-recordings
---------------------------------------
About Dr. Patrick Quillin
---------------------------------------
Dr. Patrick Quillin is an internationally recognized expert in the area of nutrition and cancer. He has 30 years of experience as a clinical nutritionist, of which 10 years were spent as the Vice President of Nutrition for Cancer Treatment Centers of America where he worked with thousands of cancer patients in a hospital setting.
He has earned his bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees in nutrition and is a registered and licensed dietitian (RD & LD) and Certified Nutrition Specialist (CNS) with the American College of Nutrition.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
-------------------------------------
About TTAC LIVE 2019
-------------------------------------
In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: https://tinyurl.com/live-event-2019-recordings
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