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Pete Santilli Show #2240 Forensic Audit of Dominion Machines Reveals Mass Corruption
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68 views • December 17, 2020
Report on Dominion Related Election Fraud in Michigan!
Rumble —
MONDAY - DECEMBER 14, 2020
LIVE BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=1140452739
EP 2240-6PM BOMBSHELL FORENSIC AUDIT DESTROYS INTEGRITY OF ENTIRE 2020 ELECTION
The 2020 election was the most corrupt and compromised election in US history. Prior Democrat methods of voting for dead people merged with modern machine machinations. The result was President Trump’s greatest election win in history being stolen by both US and foreign actors. https://bit.ly/3ab76xx
Special Guest: Matt DePerno is the attorney representing Bill Bailey in the lawsuit filed in Antrim County regarding election fraud. He is the only attorney in the country who has been given access by a court to the Dominion Voting System. https://www.depernolaw.com/home-courser.html
HERE’s HOW TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD https://petesantilli.mobi
🚨CENSORSHIP IS AT AN ALL TIME HIGH! MAKE ABSOLUTELY SURE YOU ARE ON OUR TEXT ALERT SYSTEM!! SIGNUP FOR FREE: Text “RANGE” to 81257 or visit http://Petelive.tv/text 🚨
🚨 Follow our new RUMBLE channel https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
Rumble —
MONDAY - DECEMBER 14, 2020
LIVE BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=1140452739
EP 2240-6PM BOMBSHELL FORENSIC AUDIT DESTROYS INTEGRITY OF ENTIRE 2020 ELECTION
The 2020 election was the most corrupt and compromised election in US history. Prior Democrat methods of voting for dead people merged with modern machine machinations. The result was President Trump’s greatest election win in history being stolen by both US and foreign actors. https://bit.ly/3ab76xx
Special Guest: Matt DePerno is the attorney representing Bill Bailey in the lawsuit filed in Antrim County regarding election fraud. He is the only attorney in the country who has been given access by a court to the Dominion Voting System. https://www.depernolaw.com/home-courser.html
HERE’s HOW TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD https://petesantilli.mobi
🚨CENSORSHIP IS AT AN ALL TIME HIGH! MAKE ABSOLUTELY SURE YOU ARE ON OUR TEXT ALERT SYSTEM!! SIGNUP FOR FREE: Text “RANGE” to 81257 or visit http://Petelive.tv/text 🚨
🚨 Follow our new RUMBLE channel https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
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