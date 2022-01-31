© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Sherri Tenpenny | This Week with Dr T with Guest Dr Peter McCullough
Follow
1
Share
Report
106 views • January 31, 2022
Dr. McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, and Professor of Medicine, Texas Christian University and the University of North Texas Health Sciences Center School of Medicine. He maintains ABIM certification in internal medicine and cardiovascular diseases. He practices both internal medicine including the management of common infectious diseases as well as the cardiovascular complications of both the viral infection and the injuries developing after the COVID-19 vaccine in Dallas TX, USA.
Since the outset of the pandemic, Dr. McCullough has been a leader in the medical response to the COVID-19 disaster and has published “Pathophysiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection” the first synthesis of sequenced multidrug treatment of ambulatory patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the American Journal of Medicine and subsequently updated in Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine. He has 46 peer-reviewed publications on the infection.
On November 19, 2020, Dr. McCullough testified in the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and throughout 2021 in the Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, Colorado General Assembly, and New Hampshire Senate concerning many aspects of the pandemic response. Dr. McCullough has reviewed thousands of reports, participated in scientific congresses, group discussions, press releases, and has been considered among the world's experts on COVID-19.
RELATED LINKS:
https://www.americaoutloud.com/the-mccullough-report/
https://www.truthforhealth.org/
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
https://rumble.com/c/c-593647
https://learning4you.org/
https://www.mypillow.com/
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vrhqr1-this-week-with-dr.-t-with-guest-dr.-peter-mccullough.html
Since the outset of the pandemic, Dr. McCullough has been a leader in the medical response to the COVID-19 disaster and has published “Pathophysiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection” the first synthesis of sequenced multidrug treatment of ambulatory patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the American Journal of Medicine and subsequently updated in Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine. He has 46 peer-reviewed publications on the infection.
On November 19, 2020, Dr. McCullough testified in the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and throughout 2021 in the Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, Colorado General Assembly, and New Hampshire Senate concerning many aspects of the pandemic response. Dr. McCullough has reviewed thousands of reports, participated in scientific congresses, group discussions, press releases, and has been considered among the world's experts on COVID-19.
RELATED LINKS:
https://www.americaoutloud.com/the-mccullough-report/
https://www.truthforhealth.org/
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
https://rumble.com/c/c-593647
https://learning4you.org/
https://www.mypillow.com/
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vrhqr1-this-week-with-dr.-t-with-guest-dr.-peter-mccullough.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.