BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr Sherri Tenpenny | This Week with Dr T with Guest Dr Peter McCullough
EndGameNow
EndGameNow
259 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
106 views • January 31, 2022
Dr. McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, and Professor of Medicine, Texas Christian University and the University of North Texas Health Sciences Center School of Medicine. He maintains ABIM certification in internal medicine and cardiovascular diseases. He practices both internal medicine including the management of common infectious diseases as well as the cardiovascular complications of both the viral infection and the injuries developing after the COVID-19 vaccine in Dallas TX, USA.

Since the outset of the pandemic, Dr. McCullough has been a leader in the medical response to the COVID-19 disaster and has published “Pathophysiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection” the first synthesis of sequenced multidrug treatment of ambulatory patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the American Journal of Medicine and subsequently updated in Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine. He has 46 peer-reviewed publications on the infection.

On November 19, 2020, Dr. McCullough testified in the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and throughout 2021 in the Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, Colorado General Assembly, and New Hampshire Senate concerning many aspects of the pandemic response. Dr. McCullough has reviewed thousands of reports, participated in scientific congresses, group discussions, press releases, and has been considered among the world's experts on COVID-19.

RELATED LINKS:
https://www.americaoutloud.com/the-mccullough-report/
https://www.truthforhealth.org/
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
https://rumble.com/c/c-593647
https://learning4you.org/
https://www.mypillow.com/

SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vrhqr1-this-week-with-dr.-t-with-guest-dr.-peter-mccullough.html
Keywords
vaccinesadverse eventsgenocidedepopulationbioweaponsdr sherri tenpennycovid-19covid vaccine injurydr tdr peter mccullough
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Turmeric and Honey for Weight Loss: Studies Show Limited Evidence

Turmeric and Honey for Weight Loss: Studies Show Limited Evidence

Coco Somers
Vitamin C and Glutathione May Work Better Together for Exercise Recovery, Report Says

Vitamin C and Glutathione May Work Better Together for Exercise Recovery, Report Says

Coco Somers
Study Links Western Diet to Faster Attention Decline in Some Older Adults With APOE ?4

Study Links Western Diet to Faster Attention Decline in Some Older Adults With APOE ?4

Belle Carter
Study Links Strength Training to Shift in Women&#8217;s Body Image

Study Links Strength Training to Shift in Women’s Body Image

Petra Stone
137 Gut bacteria species linked to sleep quality in landmark study of nearly 7,000 adults

137 Gut bacteria species linked to sleep quality in landmark study of nearly 7,000 adults

Willow Tohi
30-Year Study Links Sleeping Nine or More Hours to 17% Higher Mortality Risk

30-Year Study Links Sleeping Nine or More Hours to 17% Higher Mortality Risk

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy