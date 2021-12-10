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SCOTUS Must Ban Baby Butchering: US Senate Candidate Conceived in Rape Fights for Life
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48 views • December 10, 2021
https://rumble.com/vqfnbn-scotus-must-ban-baby-butchering-us-senate-candidate-conceived-in-rape-fight.html
A week ago the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs vs. Jackson’s Womens Health Organization. We’ve been building up to this for a long time. In 1973, when the Court first delivered the Roe v. Wade ruling, 30 U.S. states banned abortion without exception and 16 more allowed it only in narrow cases. Abortion was generally available in just four U.S. states. But the Court of the 1970s was even more radical than it is today. So it simply invented a “right” to abortion out of whole cloth. Since that decision, more than 60 million children have been butchered in the name of choice. There is a 6-3 majority of Republican-appointed justices. Every single one of those justices was vetted by religious conservatives and the Federalist Society. Every single one was sold to the base as a rock-solid pick for overturning Roe and removing this hideous stain on the nation’s soul. Will the Court deliver this time?
Senate Candidate Kathy Barnette joins us.
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A week ago the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs vs. Jackson’s Womens Health Organization. We’ve been building up to this for a long time. In 1973, when the Court first delivered the Roe v. Wade ruling, 30 U.S. states banned abortion without exception and 16 more allowed it only in narrow cases. Abortion was generally available in just four U.S. states. But the Court of the 1970s was even more radical than it is today. So it simply invented a “right” to abortion out of whole cloth. Since that decision, more than 60 million children have been butchered in the name of choice. There is a 6-3 majority of Republican-appointed justices. Every single one of those justices was vetted by religious conservatives and the Federalist Society. Every single one was sold to the base as a rock-solid pick for overturning Roe and removing this hideous stain on the nation’s soul. Will the Court deliver this time?
Senate Candidate Kathy Barnette joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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