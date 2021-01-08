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In God We Trust. All others Pay Cash: The January 7th, 2021 Age of Ingenuity
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8 views • January 08, 2021
Our government leaders and trend setters, no doubt disappointed at not being considered trustworthy gods worthy of veneration, seem hell bent on using the current crisis to demand respect and increase their power.
For more, check out the show notes at http://acuriousguy.blogspot.com/2021/01/in-god-we-trust-all-others-pay-cash.html and our new "Freedom Forum News" website at https://www.freedomforumcanada.com.
For more, check out the show notes at http://acuriousguy.blogspot.com/2021/01/in-god-we-trust-all-others-pay-cash.html and our new "Freedom Forum News" website at https://www.freedomforumcanada.com.
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