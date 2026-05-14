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My Non-Toxic Towels Have SAVED Me Money!
Non-Toxic Home
Non-Toxic Home
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I bought new, non-toxic towels, and I’m saving money now. It might sound weird, but it’s true! We’ve been using these since August now, and I like them more by the day. Truly. I think they get softer with use.


My fantastic Demmex Turkish bath and beach towel, currently $21.99 on Amazon: https://amzn.to/4spr3G8


Also on Wal-Mart: https://tinyurl.com/2jxbp5kc


These are way overpriced on eBay as of right now!


Hand towels, $18.99 for 2 on Amazon. I’m not seeing them on Wal-Mart: https://amzn.to/4bUpMAW

White Lotus Home- Use discount code NONTOXICHOME for 20% off most products! https://tidd.ly/4uHjmLX


My homemade laundry soap recipe: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/homemade-non-toxic-laundry-soap-recipe


My books: https://non-toxic-home.org/books


My cleaning book is Non-Toxic Cleaning for the Healthy Home: Save Money, Simplify Your Life, and Improve Your Health. Goodness! :)


My 99-year-old grandma helped with my article on toilet paper alternatives: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/toilet-paper-alternatives


Be sure to sign up for our free newsletter!


Our Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/books


How You Can Support Our Work (THANK YOU!): https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us


Local Services- Hi, fellow Hoosiers!: https://non-toxic-home.org/local-services

Consultations: https://non-toxic-home.org/consultations


Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1


Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):


Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69


EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc


Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629


Connect with US via our newsletter and website!


Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop


This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.


This post may contain affiliate links which help to pay associated expenses. Thank you for your support! As an Amazon affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases.


Fair Use Disclaimer:


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


All rights and credit go directly to its rightful owners. No copyright infringement is intended.


Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer






Keywords
healthfrugalorganicnaturalnon-toxicsave money
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