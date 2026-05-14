My Non-Toxic Towels Have SAVED Me Money!

I bought new, non-toxic towels, and I’m saving money now. It might sound weird, but it’s true! We’ve been using these since August now, and I like them more by the day. Truly. I think they get softer with use.





My fantastic Demmex Turkish bath and beach towel, currently $21.99 on Amazon: https://amzn.to/4spr3G8





Also on Wal-Mart: https://tinyurl.com/2jxbp5kc





These are way overpriced on eBay as of right now!





Hand towels, $18.99 for 2 on Amazon. I’m not seeing them on Wal-Mart: https://amzn.to/4bUpMAW

White Lotus Home- Use discount code NONTOXICHOME for 20% off most products! https://tidd.ly/4uHjmLX





My homemade laundry soap recipe: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/homemade-non-toxic-laundry-soap-recipe





My books: https://non-toxic-home.org/books





My cleaning book is Non-Toxic Cleaning for the Healthy Home: Save Money, Simplify Your Life, and Improve Your Health. Goodness! :)





My 99-year-old grandma helped with my article on toilet paper alternatives: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/toilet-paper-alternatives





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This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.





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