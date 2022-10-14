Looking For A US Dollar Exit?

Create New Account
The Morgan Report
Is it the end for the US dollar? Are its days as the world’s dominant currency numbered?

For decades, defying predictions of its demise, the U.S. dollar has been the world’s dominant currency.

In spite of the fact that the dollar still accounts for about 60% of the world's foreign exchange reserves, its market share in global payments has been steadily declining as a result of market and technological developments.

Can we expect the U.S. dollar to maintain its status as the world's reserve currency or will it fail like every other currency?

