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SCHOOL BOARD WARS
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1647 views • August 16, 2021
SCHOOL BOARD WARS
As the 2021 school year approaches, school boards and local politicians across the country are starting the push for new mask and vaccine mandates. Unfortunately for them, the public are well-educated and emboldened with the truth, and aren’t going to take it anymore.
#RochelleWalensky #DeltaVariant #VaccineEfficacy #MaskMandates #RobertRedfield #CDC #StandUp #FightBack #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW228
POSTED: August 16, 2021
As the 2021 school year approaches, school boards and local politicians across the country are starting the push for new mask and vaccine mandates. Unfortunately for them, the public are well-educated and emboldened with the truth, and aren’t going to take it anymore.
#RochelleWalensky #DeltaVariant #VaccineEfficacy #MaskMandates #RobertRedfield #CDC #StandUp #FightBack #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW228
POSTED: August 16, 2021
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