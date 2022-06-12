Global Alert News - #357 - Dane Wigington

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GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday June 11, 2022.
Dane recommends viewing "Planet of the Humans" for a serious reality check. Also, scientist claim to have found a new deadly bacteria in Antarctica which is immune to antibiotics..... yikes! !...I'm so afraid now.... :-) (-: Soil microbes are being killed off by aerosol aluminum falling on the Earth. Tree roots can't absorb nutrients and trees are dying off world-wide.