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China using the CoronaVirus to Create an Artificial Food Shortage!!!
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670 views • February 17, 2020
#China is using the #CoronaVirus to create not only an Artificial food shortage & they are trying to have the Virus spread to push the Chinese #PoliceState!!
Because the roads, villages, and communities in various places were closed, the fruits planted by farmers could not be transported, and the fruits piled up like mountains were thrown away!!
Reports that dead bodies are seen all over the streets very door being barricaded as the police now move into the country side to attack people!!
#CoronaVirusTruth #WuhanVirus #ChinaVirus
Because the roads, villages, and communities in various places were closed, the fruits planted by farmers could not be transported, and the fruits piled up like mountains were thrown away!!
Reports that dead bodies are seen all over the streets very door being barricaded as the police now move into the country side to attack people!!
#CoronaVirusTruth #WuhanVirus #ChinaVirus
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