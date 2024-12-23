BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What We Learn From Apostle Paul Choosing Joy in the Midst of Affliction - Josiah Bancroft
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
10 views • 4 months ago

The apostle Paul was a great example of looking toward the future and fixing his eyes on Jesus, even in the midst of intense trials and suffering. Pastor Josiah Bancroft is an author and ministry leader who has studied Paul’s life and shares how we can learn from the apostle’s example and search for joy in our Christian walk no matter the circumstances we are facing. Focus on Jesus and live in repentance, he shares. He points out the lessons we can learn from Paul, who spent so much time in prison for his faith. Jesus takes two frayed pieces of cloth and makes a smooth seam. He will make our paths straight and He will give us joy in life even when we are in the midst of the most difficult of times.



TAKEAWAYS


Paul encouraged his friends with a letter even while he was in prison


One of the meanings of the name Josiah is “healed by God” and he explains how Jesus “healed” him by dying on the cross


Christian hope isn’t about things getting better - we should expect trials and remember we always have an eternal hope in Christ


Our hope in Jesus transcends our circumstances with the hope of heaven



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Firing Squad movie: https://www.thefiringsquadmovie.com/

Firing Squad trailer: https://bit.ly/3wYLCS2

Philippians book: https://amzn.to/3zpD6g3

Gabb Wireless: http://gabb.com/promo/TINA


🔗 CONNECT WITH JOSIAH BANCROFT

Website: https://www.bancrofts1point.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/josiah.bancroft


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina

Pure Bella Vita (get $5 off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/PBVACCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

jesuspaulchristianpastorauthorministryjoyafflictiontina griffincounter culture mom showjosiah bancrofttrians
