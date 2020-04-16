© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Video 34) No Limits_ Thalidomide Babies (Phocomelia) _ Full Documentary _ Reel Truth
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • April 16, 2020
And see Thalidomide survivors seek justice in 'world’s worst pharmaceutical disaster' _ Australian Story https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fVgqrUHJ3Bw
See also Video 33 & Children of Thalidomide https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y2lhmSCunrI to understand who runs our medical profession and why
To see the full horror see here (and video ) https://www.google.com/search?sxsrf=ALeKk00K6LtVtYxt_6Wb0djOPfSCDsdxKQ:1587049981206&q=thalidomide+images&tbm=isch&source=univ&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjenfvyne3oAhWlQkEAHb7qAwYQsAR6BAgKEAE&biw=1920&bih=969#imgrc=rNrma_aCsN4N7M
Classed as a mistake for morning sickness (be wary of the abortion pill) it was deliberate
The criminals who run the health service at all levels are still running it today
The Thalidomide horror is still an open investigation https://helix.northwestern.edu/article/thalidomide-tragedy-lessons-drug-safety-and-regulation or see here https://www.healtheuropa.eu/thalidomide-the-story-of-the-most-notorious-drug-continues/93958/ or here again https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4737249/
See also https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mrTHfBCduRA (not a mistake) & here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y2lhmSCunrI (and video 35)
See also Video 33 & Children of Thalidomide https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y2lhmSCunrI to understand who runs our medical profession and why
To see the full horror see here (and video ) https://www.google.com/search?sxsrf=ALeKk00K6LtVtYxt_6Wb0djOPfSCDsdxKQ:1587049981206&q=thalidomide+images&tbm=isch&source=univ&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjenfvyne3oAhWlQkEAHb7qAwYQsAR6BAgKEAE&biw=1920&bih=969#imgrc=rNrma_aCsN4N7M
Classed as a mistake for morning sickness (be wary of the abortion pill) it was deliberate
The criminals who run the health service at all levels are still running it today
The Thalidomide horror is still an open investigation https://helix.northwestern.edu/article/thalidomide-tragedy-lessons-drug-safety-and-regulation or see here https://www.healtheuropa.eu/thalidomide-the-story-of-the-most-notorious-drug-continues/93958/ or here again https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4737249/
See also https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mrTHfBCduRA (not a mistake) & here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y2lhmSCunrI (and video 35)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.