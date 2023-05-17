Dr. David Martin Exposes EcoHealth Alliance President's Damning Admission of 'Premeditated Terrorism'
"... until an infectious disease crisis is very real, present, and at the emergency threshold, is often largely ignored. To sustain the funding base beyond the crisis," he [Peter Daszak] said, "we need to increase the public understanding for the need for medical countermeasures, such as a pan-influenza or pan-coronavirus vaccine. A key driver is the media, and the economics will follow the hype. We need to use that hype to our advantage to get to the real issues. Investors will respond if they see profit at the end of the process."
"Sounds like public health? Sounds like the best of humanity?" asked @DrDMartinWorld.
"No, ladies and gentlemen. This was premeditated domestic terrorism stated at the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in 2015, published in front of them. This is an act of biological and chemical warfare perpetrated on the human race. And it was admitted to in writing that this was a financial heist and a financial fraud."
source:
https://rumble.com/v2nhauc-dr.-david-martin-exposes-ecohealth-alliance-presidents-damning-admission-of.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.