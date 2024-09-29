Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, September 28, 2024, # 477 ( Dane Wigington )

https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org

"People should not be there: 'Unsurvivable' 20-foot storm surge predicted as ferocious Hurricane Helene heads to Florida" (from Live Science). Was Hurricane Helene everything official sources said it would be? Or, are there elements in the equation that no official source will ever make mention of? Why would we think otherwise? "World's Oceans on Verge of Being Too Acidic to Sustain Life, Scientists Warn" (from Science Alert). "Political Momentum for Solar Geoengineering Non-Use Growing" (from the Center for International Environmental Law). Can global climate engineering operations be exposed and halted in time to make a difference?

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.

Dane Wigington

