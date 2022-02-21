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Tore Maras Speaking at Reawaken America Tour In Canton Ohio 2/19/2022
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56 views • February 21, 2022
Tore Maras speaking at the Reawaken America tour in Canton, Ohio 2/19/2022.
Ms. Maras is also currently running for secretary of state for Ohio.
Be sure to get out and vote for who you want to see in November in the primaries on May 3rd 2022 or be stuck with who they select for you. The time for the people to make their choice is in the primaries.
More info:
https://www.MarasforOhio.com
https://www.Toresays.com
https://www.OhiosVoice.com
Ms. Maras is also currently running for secretary of state for Ohio.
Be sure to get out and vote for who you want to see in November in the primaries on May 3rd 2022 or be stuck with who they select for you. The time for the people to make their choice is in the primaries.
More info:
https://www.MarasforOhio.com
https://www.Toresays.com
https://www.OhiosVoice.com
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