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Lockdown: A Taste of Scientocracy
Shooting the Moon
Shooting the Moon
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8 views • May 31, 2020
Since 2016 forces have been working in earnest to deprive you of the right to an opinion. They want to dictate your preferences. They want to get their way at all costs. Their work may be about to come to fruition.

Sources:

https://static1.squarespace.com/static/53fb8324e4b0e954f998f873/t/59ba0a41935d81c62ec8772d/1505364545885/plural+voting_f.pdf

https://www.vox.com/2018/7/23/17581394/against-democracy-book-epistocracy-jason-brennan

https://rebellion.earth/the-truth/demands/

https://rebellion.earth/event/peoples-assemblies-facilitator-training-taunton-south-west/

https://www.newscientist.com/article/dn23089-time-for-science-to-seize-political-power/?ignored=irrelevant

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/23/scientists-criticise-uk-government-over-following-the-science

https://www.health.gov.au/sites/default/files/documents/2020/04/covidsafe-application-privacy-impact-assessment-covidsafe-application-privacy-impact-assessment.pdf?fbclid=IwAR0RrUeGssSwhIXpkN0jnt0CuEEe7f7KuLCpwuoZcDcEp5XYTM9QZc1G89w

https://academic.oup.com/function/advance-article/doi/10.1093/function/zqaa002/5836301?fbclid=IwAR0SN-gS1ROSfybh-tGP0EMzSCvZUxyUb45lDGYYt8mlBL1XQpgt5LwXP98

https://reclaimthenet.org/google-drive-takes-down-user-file-plandemic/
https://nypost.com/2020/03/20/who-haunted-by-old-tweet-saying-china-found-no-human-transmission-of-coronavirus/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Is%E2%80%93ought_problem

https://en.yna.co.kr/view/AEN20200301004000320

https://www.sciencenews.org/article/coronavirus-covid19-reinfection-immune-response

https://www.livescience.com/how-covid-19-spreads-transmission-routes.html

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/22/health/cdc-coronavirus-touching-surfaces.html

https://theconversation.com/you-dont-need-to-worry-about-spreading-the-coronavirus-with-cash-137865

https://www.who.int/dg/speeches/detail/who-director-general-s-opening-remarks-at-the-media-briefing-on-covid-19---3-march-2020

https://internewscast.com/german-study-shows-coronavirus-mortality-rate-of-0-37-five-times-lower-than-widely-reported-numbers/
Keywords
tyrannyextinction rebellionlockdownsocial distancinggovernment overreach
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