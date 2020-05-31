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Lockdown: A Taste of Scientocracy
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8 views • May 31, 2020
Since 2016 forces have been working in earnest to deprive you of the right to an opinion. They want to dictate your preferences. They want to get their way at all costs. Their work may be about to come to fruition.
Sources:
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/53fb8324e4b0e954f998f873/t/59ba0a41935d81c62ec8772d/1505364545885/plural+voting_f.pdf
https://www.vox.com/2018/7/23/17581394/against-democracy-book-epistocracy-jason-brennan
https://rebellion.earth/the-truth/demands/
https://rebellion.earth/event/peoples-assemblies-facilitator-training-taunton-south-west/
https://www.newscientist.com/article/dn23089-time-for-science-to-seize-political-power/?ignored=irrelevant
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/23/scientists-criticise-uk-government-over-following-the-science
https://www.health.gov.au/sites/default/files/documents/2020/04/covidsafe-application-privacy-impact-assessment-covidsafe-application-privacy-impact-assessment.pdf?fbclid=IwAR0RrUeGssSwhIXpkN0jnt0CuEEe7f7KuLCpwuoZcDcEp5XYTM9QZc1G89w
https://academic.oup.com/function/advance-article/doi/10.1093/function/zqaa002/5836301?fbclid=IwAR0SN-gS1ROSfybh-tGP0EMzSCvZUxyUb45lDGYYt8mlBL1XQpgt5LwXP98
https://reclaimthenet.org/google-drive-takes-down-user-file-plandemic/
https://nypost.com/2020/03/20/who-haunted-by-old-tweet-saying-china-found-no-human-transmission-of-coronavirus/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Is%E2%80%93ought_problem
https://en.yna.co.kr/view/AEN20200301004000320
https://www.sciencenews.org/article/coronavirus-covid19-reinfection-immune-response
https://www.livescience.com/how-covid-19-spreads-transmission-routes.html
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/22/health/cdc-coronavirus-touching-surfaces.html
https://theconversation.com/you-dont-need-to-worry-about-spreading-the-coronavirus-with-cash-137865
https://www.who.int/dg/speeches/detail/who-director-general-s-opening-remarks-at-the-media-briefing-on-covid-19---3-march-2020
https://internewscast.com/german-study-shows-coronavirus-mortality-rate-of-0-37-five-times-lower-than-widely-reported-numbers/
Sources:
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/53fb8324e4b0e954f998f873/t/59ba0a41935d81c62ec8772d/1505364545885/plural+voting_f.pdf
https://www.vox.com/2018/7/23/17581394/against-democracy-book-epistocracy-jason-brennan
https://rebellion.earth/the-truth/demands/
https://rebellion.earth/event/peoples-assemblies-facilitator-training-taunton-south-west/
https://www.newscientist.com/article/dn23089-time-for-science-to-seize-political-power/?ignored=irrelevant
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/23/scientists-criticise-uk-government-over-following-the-science
https://www.health.gov.au/sites/default/files/documents/2020/04/covidsafe-application-privacy-impact-assessment-covidsafe-application-privacy-impact-assessment.pdf?fbclid=IwAR0RrUeGssSwhIXpkN0jnt0CuEEe7f7KuLCpwuoZcDcEp5XYTM9QZc1G89w
https://academic.oup.com/function/advance-article/doi/10.1093/function/zqaa002/5836301?fbclid=IwAR0SN-gS1ROSfybh-tGP0EMzSCvZUxyUb45lDGYYt8mlBL1XQpgt5LwXP98
https://reclaimthenet.org/google-drive-takes-down-user-file-plandemic/
https://nypost.com/2020/03/20/who-haunted-by-old-tweet-saying-china-found-no-human-transmission-of-coronavirus/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Is%E2%80%93ought_problem
https://en.yna.co.kr/view/AEN20200301004000320
https://www.sciencenews.org/article/coronavirus-covid19-reinfection-immune-response
https://www.livescience.com/how-covid-19-spreads-transmission-routes.html
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/22/health/cdc-coronavirus-touching-surfaces.html
https://theconversation.com/you-dont-need-to-worry-about-spreading-the-coronavirus-with-cash-137865
https://www.who.int/dg/speeches/detail/who-director-general-s-opening-remarks-at-the-media-briefing-on-covid-19---3-march-2020
https://internewscast.com/german-study-shows-coronavirus-mortality-rate-of-0-37-five-times-lower-than-widely-reported-numbers/
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