To actually stop a law firm representing Miles Guo. The CCP, the state-sponsored hacker, took down the entire computer system of that law firm. The law firm did drop Miles Guo as a client afterward

https://gettr.com/post/p2ek9o6f254
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mos #patriotswithgrit #释放郭文贵 #释放郭文贵 #takedowntheccp
To actually stop a law firm representing Miles Guo. The CCP, the state-sponsored hacker, took down the entire computer system of that law firm. The law firm did drop Miles Guo as a client after this hacking.
为了真正阻止一家代表郭文贵先生的律师事务所。中国共产党的黑客，破坏了该律师事务所的整个电脑系统。在这次黑客攻击之后，该律师事务所确实放弃了郭文贵先生这个客户。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.