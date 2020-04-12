THE AWAKENING IS HERE.. Out Of The Shadows Documentary- GOD'S revelation to the WORLD

The Out Of The Shadows documentary lifts the mask on how the mainstream media & Hollywood manipulate & control the masses by spreading propaganda throughout their content. Our goal is to wake up the general public by shedding light on how we all have been lied to & brainwashed by a hidden enemy with a sinister agenda.



This project is the result of two years of blood, sweat, and tears by a team of woke professionals. It’s been independently produced and funded and is available on many different platforms for free for anyone to watch.



God said in His word that "what you do in the dark, I will bring to light" This documentary is a revelation to the almost incomprehensible events that have transpired thought history - and now. You have to step out of your own understanding to actual realize - the pure evil that has existed for longer that you care to know.