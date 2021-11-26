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Ryan Cole, MD, Pathologist -- Full Interview With Wide-ranging Data. STOP THE MANDATES!
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183 views • November 26, 2021
See also https://thehighwire.com/videos/is-there-a-covid-vaccine-cancer-connection/
https://thehighwire.com/videos/do-covid-mrna-vaccines-disrupt-the-innate-immune-system/
https://thehighwire.com/videos/are-the-spike-proteins-in-covid-vaccines-safe/
Board-certified pathologist, Ryan Cole, MD, explains how the spike proteins in the #Covid19 vaccines play a role in Antibody-Dependent Enhancement (ADE).
Get the Science:
-https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-04-sars-cov-spike-protein-lung.html
-https://www.salk.edu/news-release/the-novel-coronavirus-spike-protein-plays-additional-key-role-in-illness/
-https://www.nature.com/articles/s41593-020-00771-8
-https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciab707/6353927
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41577-020-00480-0
Get the Full Interview:
ARE WE STARTING TO SEE A.D.E.?
https://thehighwire.com/videos/do-covid-mrna-vaccines-disrupt-the-innate-immune-system/
https://thehighwire.com/videos/are-the-spike-proteins-in-covid-vaccines-safe/
Board-certified pathologist, Ryan Cole, MD, explains how the spike proteins in the #Covid19 vaccines play a role in Antibody-Dependent Enhancement (ADE).
Get the Science:
-https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-04-sars-cov-spike-protein-lung.html
-https://www.salk.edu/news-release/the-novel-coronavirus-spike-protein-plays-additional-key-role-in-illness/
-https://www.nature.com/articles/s41593-020-00771-8
-https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciab707/6353927
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41577-020-00480-0
Get the Full Interview:
ARE WE STARTING TO SEE A.D.E.?
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