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The 3 Heavens & The Paradigns of Spiritual Warfare with David Carrico - 6-27-2017
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261 views • May 29, 2020
The 3 Heavens & The Paradigns of Spiritual Warfare with David Carrico - 6-27-2017
FOJC Radio - David Carrico & Donna Carrico
Followers of Jesus Christ Radio
" Where the Truth in God's Word Is Found "
Followers of Jesus Christ Web Site:
http://www.fojcradio.com
or http://www.ritualabusefree.org
" Preaching the Gospel of the Kingdom & Teaching the Doctrine of Jesus Christ To the Whole World "
THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES and THE VAULT VIDEOS are with Jimmy Cooper at Jimvision on You tube. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClUvYf3rZHvqQloMEoEFtlw?view_as=subscriber
PODCASTS FOR THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES AUDIOS
Thanks for your concerns and prayers. https://the-doctrine-of-christ.simplecast.com/
To receive notices for Friday night Remnant Gathering messages or other programs we are on, send an email to: [email protected] with : “Sign Up” in the Subject line.
RADIO PAGE at: http://www.fojcradio.com/RADIO.htm#fojc radio
We Are *on Air LIVE *** Every Friday for Remnant Gathering
@ 6 PM Central Time
Please Join the Chat Room with other Listeners where Scriptures & Comments are posted
or, Listen to the 24/7 Auto DJ with Teachings, Music, and other Audios.
If You Missed Any Radio Church and other Messages, You can listen to our Radio Channel Auto DJ https://www.fojcradio.com/fojc-radio/
or Podcast page here: https://www.fojcradio.com/podcasts/
“NEW” Remnant Gathering Locations
http://www.fojcradio.com/Feedback.htm#Locations
CONTACT INFORMATION:
David and Donna Carrico
Followers of Jesus Christ
P. O. BOX 4174
Evansville, IN 47724-4174
Phone -812-473-3735
Email - [email protected]
FOJC Radio - David Carrico & Donna Carrico
Followers of Jesus Christ Radio
" Where the Truth in God's Word Is Found "
Followers of Jesus Christ Web Site:
http://www.fojcradio.com
or http://www.ritualabusefree.org
" Preaching the Gospel of the Kingdom & Teaching the Doctrine of Jesus Christ To the Whole World "
THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES and THE VAULT VIDEOS are with Jimmy Cooper at Jimvision on You tube. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClUvYf3rZHvqQloMEoEFtlw?view_as=subscriber
PODCASTS FOR THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES AUDIOS
Thanks for your concerns and prayers. https://the-doctrine-of-christ.simplecast.com/
To receive notices for Friday night Remnant Gathering messages or other programs we are on, send an email to: [email protected] with : “Sign Up” in the Subject line.
RADIO PAGE at: http://www.fojcradio.com/RADIO.htm#fojc radio
We Are *on Air LIVE *** Every Friday for Remnant Gathering
@ 6 PM Central Time
Please Join the Chat Room with other Listeners where Scriptures & Comments are posted
or, Listen to the 24/7 Auto DJ with Teachings, Music, and other Audios.
If You Missed Any Radio Church and other Messages, You can listen to our Radio Channel Auto DJ https://www.fojcradio.com/fojc-radio/
or Podcast page here: https://www.fojcradio.com/podcasts/
“NEW” Remnant Gathering Locations
http://www.fojcradio.com/Feedback.htm#Locations
CONTACT INFORMATION:
David and Donna Carrico
Followers of Jesus Christ
P. O. BOX 4174
Evansville, IN 47724-4174
Phone -812-473-3735
Email - [email protected]
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