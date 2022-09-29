Create New Account
Greased Lightening: EVs on Fire - Travolta - Baby Goats
Bird Clan Messenger
Published 2 months ago |

From the movie Grease. "Greased Lightening," John Travolta mixed with video clips of electric cars exploding and on fire - and of course some dance moves from the cast of one of my favorite movies when I was in High School.

Keywords
teslaelectric carsclimate change hoaxgreased lighteningbaby goats

