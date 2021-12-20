Jews Sold Whites To Arabs.



Further back than the Jews began abducting Africans to be their slaves in America they had been abducting Whites to sell too. All Jews descend of Arabic progenitors mixed with various races of females abducted from their homes to serve for sexual purposes. These nations of the Jews depended upon piracy for their economy. President George Washington asked about getting them returned to their homes but began getting blackmailed out of 20% of America's Annual Income instead as "protection money" to keep them from taking more Whites from the Coasts of California and other states. President Thomas Jefferson sent the Navy to try and free our people but was defeated. No Army in the world has ever been able to defeat the ships of the Jews.