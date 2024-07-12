1800s Airship Mystery with Dr. Joseph Farrell

Part 1 of 3. Born and raised in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Joseph P. Farrell has a doctorate in patristics from the University of Oxford, and pursues research in physics, alternative history and science, and "strange stuff". His book The Giza DeathStar was published in the spring of 2002, and was his first venture into "alternative history and science". Following a paradigm of researching the relationship between alternative history and science, Farrell has followed with a stunning series of books, 41 in total, each conceived to stand alone, but each also conceived in a pre-arranged sequence.

Giza Community is a community of speculation, commentary, and opinion centered around current events, history, humanities, and the sciences, and the written works and commentary of Dr. Joseph P. Farrell. The website is https://gizadeathstar.com/





This conversation delved into various unconventional theories and mysteries, including John Keely's flying saucer claims. The speakers also discussed covered-up archeological discoveries and UFO sightings, raising concerns about transparency and government involvement. They further explored the possibility of plasma life and its connection to higher dimensions, with a focus on the work of Gabriel Crone and Zechariah Sitchin. The conversation was thought-provoking and highlighted the significance of investigating hidden histories and unconventional theories.





In Part 1 of 3 we discuss historical figures' experiments with flight and advanced technologies.

• Brian Ruhe and Joseph discuss the rise of spiritualism in America and the airship mystery in the 1850s, with a focus on Jefferson Davis and his experimentation with observation balloons during the Civil War.

• Joseph believes that Jefferson Davis, a curious and intellectual man, may have been trying to use the trans-Mississippi department of the Confederacy to continue the war in a guerrilla operation after fleeing Richmond at the end of the Civil War.

• Joseph suggests that John Keely may have discovered a local structured potential, which could explain why his devices didn't work without him present.

• Joseph shares an interesting take on Keely's work, citing American Lieutenant Colonel Tom Bearden's papers on the topic.

• Archeological discoveries of advanced technology from ancient civilizations are difficult to find online, contradicting traditional creation narratives.

Archeology and ancient technology, including the Baghdad Museum looting and the use of remote viewing to locate artifacts.

• Joseph Farrell reveals curiosity about booby traps in ancient underground areas, with limited corroboration in books.

• Joseph suspects American soldiers at the Baghdad museum looting worked with German and French intelligence presence in Iraq.

• Joseph shares concerns about archeology, believing there's a lack of honesty in the field.

• He mentions a book called "Psychic Archeology" that explores remote viewing for ancient artifacts.

• Joseph credits stories of giants and Egyptian artifacts found in the Grand Canyon with a kernel of truth.





