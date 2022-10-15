Is Life on Earth a School or is it a Soul Recycling Trap? Mindwiped Soul enter the Maze of the Lower Astral Realm

SOURCE: SchoolTrap "Is Life a School or Soul Recycling Trap?"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Y6ZsOnXzog





Recommendations: These channels talk about Soul Recycling:

https://www.youtube.com/c/ForeverConsciousResearchChannel/videos

https://www.youtube.com/user/overwatchchannel/videos





"The Tunnel of Light that People See when they Die is a Trap":

https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/ciencia3/ciencia_conscioushumanenergy601.htm

... "For the last 10 years, I have been researching the nature of our reality, who or what controls our society from the shadows, and more importantly what actually happens when the physical body dies and the soul leaves the body. Do we go to heaven? Do we go to hell? Do we just cease to exist? Is there a God that takes care of us? Once you begin to realize what's actually going on and how deep the rabbit hole really goes, you will never see the world in the same way so buckle up and get ready, this is not going to be easy to swallow for most people. The whole point of this post is not to frighten you, but to present you the conclusions that I've come to in regards to what actually happens when our physical bodies die after having done what feels like endless research from every angle possible. I have thoroughly investigated, near death experiences, out-of-body experiences, astral projection experiences, past life regression hypnosis sessions, remote viewing data, gnosticism, ancient texts and more... All these different ways/methodologies of researching lead to the same conclusions and because of that, I am now convinced that Earth is a Prison Planet and a massive farm used by various parasitic entities who are using us and have been using us as energetic food for what appears to be a very long time. I will share plenty of evidence from different sources and perspectives to make you understand how I connected all these dots and why I came to these conclusions. I promise you that the deeper you research this stuff the more you will begin to realize that this is extremely real, important, and it's possibly affecting every single one of us. All I'm asking you is to keep an open mind and to analyze the evidence yourself. This is the result of years and years of painstakingly researching, connecting dots, and thinking outside the box. What you're about to read is just a summarization of my research. Towards the end of this post there's a large evidence list which supports everything I'm about to explain, but hear me out first!" ...





"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24





Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9





Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9





!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b



