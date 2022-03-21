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Devolution Part 14 - The Invisible Enemy, Patel Patriot, 11 Dec 2021
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54 views • March 21, 2022
𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 14 — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐦𝐲, 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭, 11 𝐃𝐞𝐜 2021
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-14
Patrick starts reading Devolution Part 14 at 7:14.
This chapter of this series does not deal with devolution, but rather the Deep State itself, which to my mind keeps getting deeper as I read and hear more about it. This video starts off with about 5 minutes of music and shouting "LGB".
For those who have not watched the following hour long video, I encourage you to watch it. Like "Devolution Part 14", this video does not deal with devolution, but the Deep State itself.
𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐎𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐘 - 𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝?
https://rumble.com/vn7lf5-monopoly-who-owns-the-world-must-see.html
or
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UNg3Vnfu4Pk&;list=FLhl0cvZgaYckb8CUemZr1-A
Amazingly enough, still on YouTube.
This current chapter of Devolution Part 14 deals primarily one particular individual, who Patel Patriot found kept coming up in his research of the Deep State. That individual is David Rubenstein, a Deep State individual I myself previously had not heard of or read about. He was a co-founder of the Carlyle Group, which I had heard of, but never pursued research of.
Like many people, I'm sure, I've kept wondering when Trump will re-assume his position in the White House. I'm sure he did invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807, which left him with many options, one of which has been the imposition of martial law, and thereby arrest, conviction and sentencing of many Deep State individuals. That's been taking place since early 2021, reference RealRawNews.com.
If Trump were to re-assume the White House before 20 January 2023, per the US Constitution, 22nd Amendment, Trump's term in office would be limited to finishing out Biden's current term. Per that Amendment, Trump would not be eligible for the 2024 election. Unless, Trump had something else up his sleeve in accordance with his previous invocation of the Insurrection Act, enabling him to continue in office after 20 January 2025.
If Trump came back into office per the Devolution series, on or shortly after 20 January 2023, he could potentially, per the 22 Amendment, have six years to handle the Deep State, being re-elected in 2024.
There are all sorts of reasonings and justifications for and against Trump continuing in office before or after that date. The critical question for me is how much time will Trump need to wipe out the Deep State? To me it's not likely he could accomplish it in the remaining two years of Biden's term. If not, does he have someone else in mind who might succeed him in office, to continue that endeavor?
Or will Trump simply wait to be re-elected in Nov 2024, as the Biden administration takes us further down the socialist hole we are in? That would give Trump simply the succeeding four years. Long enough? We shall see.
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-14
Patrick starts reading Devolution Part 14 at 7:14.
This chapter of this series does not deal with devolution, but rather the Deep State itself, which to my mind keeps getting deeper as I read and hear more about it. This video starts off with about 5 minutes of music and shouting "LGB".
For those who have not watched the following hour long video, I encourage you to watch it. Like "Devolution Part 14", this video does not deal with devolution, but the Deep State itself.
𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐎𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐘 - 𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝?
https://rumble.com/vn7lf5-monopoly-who-owns-the-world-must-see.html
or
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UNg3Vnfu4Pk&;list=FLhl0cvZgaYckb8CUemZr1-A
Amazingly enough, still on YouTube.
This current chapter of Devolution Part 14 deals primarily one particular individual, who Patel Patriot found kept coming up in his research of the Deep State. That individual is David Rubenstein, a Deep State individual I myself previously had not heard of or read about. He was a co-founder of the Carlyle Group, which I had heard of, but never pursued research of.
Like many people, I'm sure, I've kept wondering when Trump will re-assume his position in the White House. I'm sure he did invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807, which left him with many options, one of which has been the imposition of martial law, and thereby arrest, conviction and sentencing of many Deep State individuals. That's been taking place since early 2021, reference RealRawNews.com.
If Trump were to re-assume the White House before 20 January 2023, per the US Constitution, 22nd Amendment, Trump's term in office would be limited to finishing out Biden's current term. Per that Amendment, Trump would not be eligible for the 2024 election. Unless, Trump had something else up his sleeve in accordance with his previous invocation of the Insurrection Act, enabling him to continue in office after 20 January 2025.
If Trump came back into office per the Devolution series, on or shortly after 20 January 2023, he could potentially, per the 22 Amendment, have six years to handle the Deep State, being re-elected in 2024.
There are all sorts of reasonings and justifications for and against Trump continuing in office before or after that date. The critical question for me is how much time will Trump need to wipe out the Deep State? To me it's not likely he could accomplish it in the remaining two years of Biden's term. If not, does he have someone else in mind who might succeed him in office, to continue that endeavor?
Or will Trump simply wait to be re-elected in Nov 2024, as the Biden administration takes us further down the socialist hole we are in? That would give Trump simply the succeeding four years. Long enough? We shall see.
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