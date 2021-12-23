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Words From The Lord: "THE END OF ALL THINGS IS HERE" - "THE BATTLE" - "GO WITH MY GLORY" - "CALM BEFORE THE STORM" - "THE DAMNED"
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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332 views • December 23, 2021
One Minute Away From Rapture - Shared by "SeparationFromTheWorld"
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/one-minute-away-from-rapture-shared-by-separationfromtheworld

WARNING, PROPHECYPeople of Sydney Australia, MOVE NOW- Who Makes Intercession For Us
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/warning-prophecypeople-of-sydney-australia-move-now-who-makes-intercession-for-us

THE END OF ALL THINGS IS HERE – CCM
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/the-end-of-all-things-is-here-ccm

Tsunami Dream – Glenn Black
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/tsunami-dream-glenn-black

Prophetic word!! “THE BATTLE” - Esther Hephzibah🌹 The Messenger
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/prophetic-word-the-battle-esther-hephzibah-the-messenger

Prophetic word: GO WITH MY GLORY! - Esther Hephzibah🌹 The Messenger
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/prophetic-word-go-with-my-glory-esther-hephzibah-the-messenger

The final days. A very encouraging message to the body of Christ. Jesus showed me how close we are!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sb20c1UlngE

calm before the storm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uWhjA4q2Iyw

T H E D.A.M.N.E.D.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tv-_IiXDn5Y

Mysterious Explosion Rocks Central Illinois Area, Multiple Counties Felt The Shaking
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FP_3HvfPRGA

Tensions with Russia are now spilling into space, complicating International Space Station partnership
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/tensions-with-russia-are-now-spilling-into-space-complicating-international-space-station-partnership/ar-AAS16qK

A Baby Baphomet 666 Gematria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aA0urvojshs

In Leavenworth, Christmas skirmish breaks out over rebranding and Krampus Drink Crawl
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/the-war-on-christmas-rebranding-even-krampus-stirs-up-leavenworth/
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