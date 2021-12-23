© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Words From The Lord: "THE END OF ALL THINGS IS HERE" - "THE BATTLE" - "GO WITH MY GLORY" - "CALM BEFORE THE STORM" - "THE DAMNED"
Follow
1
Share
Report
332 views • December 23, 2021
One Minute Away From Rapture - Shared by "SeparationFromTheWorld"
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/one-minute-away-from-rapture-shared-by-separationfromtheworld
WARNING, PROPHECYPeople of Sydney Australia, MOVE NOW- Who Makes Intercession For Us
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/warning-prophecypeople-of-sydney-australia-move-now-who-makes-intercession-for-us
THE END OF ALL THINGS IS HERE – CCM
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/the-end-of-all-things-is-here-ccm
Tsunami Dream – Glenn Black
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/tsunami-dream-glenn-black
Prophetic word!! “THE BATTLE” - Esther Hephzibah🌹 The Messenger
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/prophetic-word-the-battle-esther-hephzibah-the-messenger
Prophetic word: GO WITH MY GLORY! - Esther Hephzibah🌹 The Messenger
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/prophetic-word-go-with-my-glory-esther-hephzibah-the-messenger
The final days. A very encouraging message to the body of Christ. Jesus showed me how close we are!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sb20c1UlngE
calm before the storm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uWhjA4q2Iyw
T H E D.A.M.N.E.D.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tv-_IiXDn5Y
Mysterious Explosion Rocks Central Illinois Area, Multiple Counties Felt The Shaking
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FP_3HvfPRGA
Tensions with Russia are now spilling into space, complicating International Space Station partnership
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/tensions-with-russia-are-now-spilling-into-space-complicating-international-space-station-partnership/ar-AAS16qK
A Baby Baphomet 666 Gematria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aA0urvojshs
In Leavenworth, Christmas skirmish breaks out over rebranding and Krampus Drink Crawl
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/the-war-on-christmas-rebranding-even-krampus-stirs-up-leavenworth/
_________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/one-minute-away-from-rapture-shared-by-separationfromtheworld
WARNING, PROPHECYPeople of Sydney Australia, MOVE NOW- Who Makes Intercession For Us
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/warning-prophecypeople-of-sydney-australia-move-now-who-makes-intercession-for-us
THE END OF ALL THINGS IS HERE – CCM
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/the-end-of-all-things-is-here-ccm
Tsunami Dream – Glenn Black
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/tsunami-dream-glenn-black
Prophetic word!! “THE BATTLE” - Esther Hephzibah🌹 The Messenger
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/prophetic-word-the-battle-esther-hephzibah-the-messenger
Prophetic word: GO WITH MY GLORY! - Esther Hephzibah🌹 The Messenger
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/prophetic-word-go-with-my-glory-esther-hephzibah-the-messenger
The final days. A very encouraging message to the body of Christ. Jesus showed me how close we are!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sb20c1UlngE
calm before the storm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uWhjA4q2Iyw
T H E D.A.M.N.E.D.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tv-_IiXDn5Y
Mysterious Explosion Rocks Central Illinois Area, Multiple Counties Felt The Shaking
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FP_3HvfPRGA
Tensions with Russia are now spilling into space, complicating International Space Station partnership
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/tensions-with-russia-are-now-spilling-into-space-complicating-international-space-station-partnership/ar-AAS16qK
A Baby Baphomet 666 Gematria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aA0urvojshs
In Leavenworth, Christmas skirmish breaks out over rebranding and Krampus Drink Crawl
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/the-war-on-christmas-rebranding-even-krampus-stirs-up-leavenworth/
_________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.