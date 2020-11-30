© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. ANDREW KAUFMAN ~ A DOCTOR SPEAKS OUT Secrets, Lies, Fake News & Coronavirus [Age Of Truth TV]
Follow
1
Share
Report
125 views • November 30, 2020
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO AGE OF TRUTH TV! Support: www.ageoftruth.tv
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
NEW TOP-INTERVIEW from Age Of Truth TV with Dr. ANDREW KAUFMAN about the current world crisis and the Global Lockdown due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus - and health tips.
Fascinating, Informative, Controversial and Eye-opening!
Dr. Andrew Kaufman has gained a LOT of attention lately due to his controversial claims regarding the global Coronavirus lockdown. He is speaking out about the missing science behind the supposed threat from Covid-19, and is generally questioning the established scientific community, and long time established facts. Does viruses and germs in fact cause disease? Is vaccines really safe and effective? And is there actual scientific proof of the claims on which the established medical community is build upon?
Age Of Truth TV´s presenter and Investigative reporter, Lucas Alexander, is interviewing Dr. Kaufman in an in-depth, hard-talk conversation, where many topics, research and viewpoints, are discussed.
Dr. Andrew Kaufman Biography:
Andy Kaufman, M.D. is a natural healing consultant, inventor, publics peaker, forensic psychiatrist, and expert witness. He completed his psychiatric training at Duke University Medical Center after graduating from the Medical University of South Carolina, and has a B.S. from M.I.T. in Molecular Biology.He has conducted and published original research and lectured, supervised, and mentored medical students, residents, and fellows in all psychiatric specialties. He has been qualified as an expert witness in local, state, and federal courts. He has held leadership positions in academic medicine and professional organizations. He ran a start-up company to develop a medical device he invented and patented. www.andrewkaufmanmd.com
SELECTED TOPICS DISCUSSED:
- Coronavirus, Covid-19
- Global Lockdown
- Infectious Diseases
- Germ Theory vs. Terrain Theory
- Contagion
- What causes disease?
- Vaccines
- Viruses and virus isolation
- Fraudulent Science
- Health Tips.
- U.N. Agenda 21 / U.N Agenda 2030
- New World Order vs. Q Anon
- Truth Movement & Freedom of Speech
......all this and much more on the new Age Of Truth TV episode featuring our guest Dr. Andrew Kaufmann.
PLEASE JOIN (CHECK OUT) THE CONVERSATION CHAT in the right sidebar !!!
STREAMING: TUESDAY, APRIL 28TH. 2020
10 PM CET (22.00 Central European Time)
9.00 PM UK (2100 hours - United Kingdom)
4 PM EDT (US Eastern Time)
1 PM PDT (US Western Time)
Dr. ANDREW KAUFMAN - WEBSITE:
www.andrewkaufmanmd.com
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
NEW TOP-INTERVIEW from Age Of Truth TV with Dr. ANDREW KAUFMAN about the current world crisis and the Global Lockdown due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus - and health tips.
Fascinating, Informative, Controversial and Eye-opening!
Dr. Andrew Kaufman has gained a LOT of attention lately due to his controversial claims regarding the global Coronavirus lockdown. He is speaking out about the missing science behind the supposed threat from Covid-19, and is generally questioning the established scientific community, and long time established facts. Does viruses and germs in fact cause disease? Is vaccines really safe and effective? And is there actual scientific proof of the claims on which the established medical community is build upon?
Age Of Truth TV´s presenter and Investigative reporter, Lucas Alexander, is interviewing Dr. Kaufman in an in-depth, hard-talk conversation, where many topics, research and viewpoints, are discussed.
Dr. Andrew Kaufman Biography:
Andy Kaufman, M.D. is a natural healing consultant, inventor, publics peaker, forensic psychiatrist, and expert witness. He completed his psychiatric training at Duke University Medical Center after graduating from the Medical University of South Carolina, and has a B.S. from M.I.T. in Molecular Biology.He has conducted and published original research and lectured, supervised, and mentored medical students, residents, and fellows in all psychiatric specialties. He has been qualified as an expert witness in local, state, and federal courts. He has held leadership positions in academic medicine and professional organizations. He ran a start-up company to develop a medical device he invented and patented. www.andrewkaufmanmd.com
SELECTED TOPICS DISCUSSED:
- Coronavirus, Covid-19
- Global Lockdown
- Infectious Diseases
- Germ Theory vs. Terrain Theory
- Contagion
- What causes disease?
- Vaccines
- Viruses and virus isolation
- Fraudulent Science
- Health Tips.
- U.N. Agenda 21 / U.N Agenda 2030
- New World Order vs. Q Anon
- Truth Movement & Freedom of Speech
......all this and much more on the new Age Of Truth TV episode featuring our guest Dr. Andrew Kaufmann.
PLEASE JOIN (CHECK OUT) THE CONVERSATION CHAT in the right sidebar !!!
STREAMING: TUESDAY, APRIL 28TH. 2020
10 PM CET (22.00 Central European Time)
9.00 PM UK (2100 hours - United Kingdom)
4 PM EDT (US Eastern Time)
1 PM PDT (US Western Time)
Dr. ANDREW KAUFMAN - WEBSITE:
www.andrewkaufmanmd.com
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.