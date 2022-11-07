Virologie Nights | Dr. Sam Bailey

The “Gain of Function” narrative is reaching all new heights. Boston University claimed they engineered a “virus” with an 80% lethality rate. But what actually killed these poor mice?
Let’s have a look at
some of the “fear-porn” promoters of these stories and why they are
leading people astray with pseudoscience.
Full show notes and references
👉 https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/germ-theory/virologie-nights/
Leave me a tip!
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Monero 👉 4ADKsKsEx6c8Y8g1dSVd7vUR27JnbER5R2jUTkUuKFddSKVsmnxR9AFedzHhMH4P4vePK3SbVZgMzWik423Nno7fBuH3oo3
Virus Mania Paperback: https://drsambailey.com/shop-2/
Telegram: https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial
FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community.
Website
Telegram Channel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.