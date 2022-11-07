Create New Account
Virologie Nights | Dr. Sam Bailey
FNQ Citizen's Collective
Published 21 days ago |

The “Gain of Function” narrative is reaching all new heights. Boston University claimed they engineered a “virus” with an 80% lethality rate. But what actually killed these poor mice?

Let’s have a look at some of the “fear-porn” promoters of these stories and why they are leading people astray with pseudoscience.

Full show notes and references
👉 https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/germ-theory/virologie-nights/



FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community.

