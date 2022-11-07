Virologie Nights | Dr. Sam Bailey

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The “Gain of Function” narrative is reaching all new heights. Boston University claimed they engineered a “virus” with an 80% lethality rate. But what actually killed these poor mice?
Let’s have a look at
some of the “fear-porn” promoters of these stories and why they are
leading people astray with pseudoscience.
Full show notes and references
👉 https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/germ-theory/virologie-nights/
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