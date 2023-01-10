THIAOOUBA PROPHECY: EARTH’S HISTORY of MU & ATLANTIS

Hello
Friends! In this program, I interview Samuel Chong on Michel
Desmarquet’s book, the Thiaoouba Prophecy on Radio Sol
International in Vienna Austria (see: www.radiosol.at), The book is
famous in China and Taiwan, and is about a book of warnings from the
ETs with an advanced civilization, and the author's unique
experiences being invited to visit an extraterrestrial planet that
has an advanced civilization. The book tells the history of earth,
ancient civilizations (with ET visits), facts about reincarnation and
afterlife, the construction and the purposes of the Great Pyramid,
the statues on Easter Island, the Bermuda Triangle, aura and human
energy fields, and the stories in the Bible vs. historical facts (how
they parted the Sea of Reeds and the true origin of Jesus Christ)
from their perspective, and Earth’s fascinating ancient history.
See: https://www.chinasona.org/Thiaoouba/Samuel-Chong.html And:
News Article by Andy Lippman, former Los Angeles bureau chief
for the Associated Press.
See https://www.chinasona.org/Thiaoouba/South-Pasadena-Review.jpeg
And Samuel Chong on: Coast to Coast AM with George Noory, Jeffrey
Mishlove's New Thinking Allowed (see
https://youtu.be/3VgFQIhN82k). I hope you can all listen to
this amazing and profound interview! The show is in both English and
German.
OTW Radio is a nonprofit listener supported radio show, and your support is really appreciated! See: www.outofthisworld1150.com If we all work together, I know we will create a much better and happier world!
With lots of love and light,
For a planet that’s happy and bright!
Ted
Host, Out of this World Radio, [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.