THIAOOUBA PROPHECY: EARTH’S HISTORY of MU & ATLANTIS

Hello Friends! In this program, I interview Samuel Chong on Michel Desmarquet’s book, the Thiaoouba Prophecy on Radio Sol International in Vienna Austria (see: www.radiosol.at), The book is famous in China and Taiwan, and is about a book of warnings from the ETs with an advanced civilization, and the author's unique experiences being invited to visit an extraterrestrial planet that has an advanced civilization. The book tells the history of earth, ancient civilizations (with ET visits), facts about reincarnation and afterlife, the construction and the purposes of the Great Pyramid, the statues on Easter Island, the Bermuda Triangle, aura and human energy fields, and the stories in the Bible vs. historical facts (how they parted the Sea of Reeds and the true origin of Jesus Christ) from their perspective, and Earth’s fascinating ancient history. See: https://www.chinasona.org/Thiaoouba/Samuel-Chong.html And: News Article by Andy Lippman, former Los Angeles bureau chief for the Associated Press. See https://www.chinasona.org/Thiaoouba/South-Pasadena-Review.jpeg And Samuel Chong on: Coast to Coast AM with George Noory, Jeffrey Mishlove's New Thinking Allowed (see https://youtu.be/3VgFQIhN82k). I hope you can all listen to this amazing and profound interview! The show is in both English and German.



