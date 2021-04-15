The Three Books, China Can Say No, Unhappy China and Amazing China, Reveal the True Rogue Nature of the CCP

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In his live broadcast on April 11th, 2021, Mr. Miles Guo said that the three Books published by the CCP, China Can Say No, Unhappy China and Amazing China, had revealed its true rogue nature. He said that Americans had gave many opportunities to the CCP after the May Fourth Movement, the June Fourth Incident in 1989 and the South China Sea incident and so on, trusting that the CCP would let the Chinese enjoy democracy and freedom after the economy was more developed, yet the CCP ended up returning to its true nature of rogue, which was evidenced by the truth that since 2008, China acted indecently under the CCP’s leadership by not fulfilling its promise to the WTO, behaved like hooligans at the Olympic Games by taking stimulants and infiltrated all sorts of international organizations.