https://gettr.com/post/p2dmnnwc54b
Senator Josh Hawley Directly Calls for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to Resign Before the Senate Judiciary Committee! The reason is: the number of Chinese illegal immigrants on the southern border has surged by 900% this year, but the Secretary of Homeland Security does not know how many Chinese Communist Party members are mixed in
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.