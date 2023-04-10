Create New Account
Senator Josh Hawley Directly Calls for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to Resign Before the Senate Judiciary Committee
75 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a day ago |
Senator Josh Hawley Directly Calls for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to Resign Before the Senate Judiciary Committee! The reason is: the number of Chinese illegal immigrants on the southern border has surged by 900% this year, but the Secretary of Homeland Security does not know how many Chinese Communist Party members are mixed in

