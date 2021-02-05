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Government Stages Fake Shooting
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260 views • February 05, 2021
These guys (guy and gal actors) were shot multiple times and are moving around and complaining. This only happens at the movies and not real life. You hear all audio perfectly; as if everyone is miked up. Filmed first and audio added in, afterward. Jim Stone does a perfect dissection of the video.
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